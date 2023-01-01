Search Results

REITs invest in the majority of real estate property types, including offices, apartment buildings, warehouses, retail centers, medical facilities, data centers, cell towers, infrastructure and hotels.
The REIT Industry ESG Report 2023 includes industry trends, REIT ESG reporting data and analysis, as well as useful information on the publicly traded U.S. REIT industry’s primary sustainability, social responsibility, and governance practices.
As we look ahead to the second half of 2023, the economic and commercial real estate environment will continue to be shaped by global central banks’ fight against inflationary pressures.
Against the backdrop of a measured return to the workplace, office REITs are shoring up strategies to weather current challenges and create more resilient portfolios..
Registration opens Dec. 6. Be the first to know important event details and sign up for updates today.
For 60 years, Nareit has led the U.S. REIT industry by ensuring its members’ best interests are promoted by providing unparalleled advocacy, investor outreach, continuing education and networking.